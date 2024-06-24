AHVAP Physician Member Receives Prestigious National Recognition
AHVAP Physician Member Receives Prestigious National RecognitionATLANTA, GA, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is thrilled to highlight one of our esteemed Provider Members, Dr. Nicolas J. Mouawad MD MPH MBA RPVI, who just recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Specialist and Surgeons in the category of America’s Best Vascular Surgeons 2024. The list was compiled using physician performance data from Medicare that was gathered by clinical analytics provider CareJourney, as well as an online survey of medical experts, a quality-of-care score from peers of each surgeon and consideration of their American Board of Surgery certifications. Only surgeons in the 20 states with the highest number of practicing physicians were eligible for consideration. This is a tremendous honor reserved for only the top physicians in the specialty of vascular surgery.
Dr. Mouawad is one of over thirty provider members of the Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP). AHVAP is honored to have world-class providers such as Dr. Mouawad as part of our Association. Dr. Mouawad will be one AHVAP’s featured speakers on the Provider Panel at the upcoming 2024 AHVAP Annual Conference and Industry Partner Expo in Orlando, Florida.
"Congratulations to Dr. Mouawad on being recognized by Newsweek as one of the nation's top Vascular Surgeons. Your outstanding contributions to vascular surgery and patient care set a benchmark of excellence and an example of the excellence set forth for the value analysis process through the demonstration of world-class clinical outcomes for your patients." - Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr., Executive Director and EVP of AHVAP.
ABOUT AHVAP
The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals, Inc. (AHVAP) is an organization created from a nucleus of nurses and healthcare professionals whose expertise bridges the gap between clinical practice and the supply chain processes. Using evidence-based data, professional experience, and an understanding of the cost/quality continuum, Value Analysis professionals guide clinical and other providers in the product, services and technology review and selection process and assist with the resolution of quality concerns. Value analysis professionals collaborate internally with physicians, providers, technologists, therapists, clinicians, non-clinicians, and executives and externally with Industry Partners to assure effective quality outcomes and improve the overall cost of healthcare delivery.
