Submit Release
News Search

There were 160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,855 in the last 365 days.

Lane reduction / VT Route 5A / Westmore

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Derby Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Vermont Route 5A in Westmore is down to 1 lane in several places along Lake Willoughby due to washouts & mud in the roadway from the rain.  There is no current estimate on the duration of the reduction. 

 

Motorists may experience delays in the area and may want to seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully, slow down on wet roads, and never drive through water running over the roadways.

 

 

You just read:

Lane reduction / VT Route 5A / Westmore

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more