Lane reduction / VT Route 5A / Westmore

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 5A in Westmore is down to 1 lane in several places along Lake Willoughby due to washouts & mud in the roadway from the rain. There is no current estimate on the duration of the reduction.

Motorists may experience delays in the area and may want to seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully, slow down on wet roads, and never drive through water running over the roadways.