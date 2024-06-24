Sean James, Iconic Photographer, and Famed Musician Linda Thompson Collaborate on Stunning 'Proxy Music' Album Cover

Sean James: photo courtesy of Sean James photo courtesy of Sean James Linda Thompson: photo courtesy of PG Weiner

Sean James and Linda Thompson created the striking "Proxy Music" album cover, which featured top artists and topped Amazon's folk chart.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean James, a celebrated photographer, has teamed up with iconic singer-songwriter Linda Thompson to create a visually captivating album cover for her latest release, "Proxy Music." This remarkable collaboration, inspired by the legendary Roxy Music's debut album cover, the artwork features Linda and an array of extraordinary artists who have contributed their vocal talents to the record produced by the remarkable Teddy Thompson.

"Proxy Music" boasts a dynamic lineup of talent, including Kami Thompson, Martha Wainwright, The Proclaimers, Rufus Wainwright, Ren Harvieu, John Grant, The Rails, Dori Freeman, Eliza Carthy, The Unthanks, and Teddy Thompson. The album has taken the music industry by storm, securing the number one spot on Amazon's folk music list and receiving rave reviews from esteemed publications such as Mojo, the New York Times, and The Sun.

Sean James, renowned for his exceptional ability to capture the essence of his subjects, has brought Linda Thompson's vision to life with his innovative photography. This is not the first collaboration between James and Thompson; they previously worked together on her last album and the music video for "Won't Be Long Now."

"I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Linda Thompson once again," said James. "Her artistic vision and the incredible talent of the featured artists on 'Proxy Music' inspired me to create a visually striking album cover that perfectly embodies the essence of the music within."

The album cover, conceptualized with Linda's vision in mind, showcases the diversity and talent of the artists involved. James's expertise in photography, hair, makeup, and styling has contributed to the overall artistic brilliance of the cover. This marks the fourth album cover that James has created, including three previous album cover collaborations with Rufus Wainwright.

As "Proxy Music" continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the album cover is a testament to the extraordinary talent and creative collaboration between Linda Thompson and Sean James. With its stunning visuals and remarkable musicality, this release will leave a lasting impression on fans and critics alike.

For press inquiries, please contact:

- Instagram: @seanjameshair (https://instagram.com/seanjameshair)

- Instagram: @seanjamesphoto (https://instagram.com/seanjamesphoto)

About Sean James:

Sean James is an acclaimed photographer and artist known for his ability to capture the essence of his subjects. With a diverse portfolio that includes collaborations with renowned artists, his work has been featured in prestigious publications worldwide, including Mojo, the New York Times, The Sun, and The Guardian. His videos have also been nominated at the BBC Awards.

About Linda Thompson:

Linda Thompson is a legendary singer-songwriter whose music has touched the hearts of audiences for decades. With a distinctive voice and profound storytelling, she continues to captivate listeners with her remarkable talent as a songwriter. Although she has lost her voice due to a condition called dysphonia, songs are being sung by proxy, hence the title of the album.

About "Proxy Music":

"Proxy Music" is Linda Thompson's latest album. It features an exceptional lineup of artists lending their voices to create a remarkable musical experience. The album's powerful lyrics and captivating melodies have garnered critical acclaim and widespread recognition.