Several roads in Northwest Iowa are currently affected by flooding

Posted on: June 22, 2024

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – June 22, 2024 – If you are planning a trip in northwest Iowa this weekend you need to be aware of several road closures that may slow down your trip. Between the evening of June 20 and morning of June 22, portions of northwest Iowa received significant rain, resulting in flooding along various primary highways. There are currently widespread flash flooding and river flooding issues.

Iowans are urged to closely monitor conditions and never enter a water-covered roadway. Flood waters can force a vehicle off the roadway. In addition, it is not uncommon for roadways and shoulders to be damaged when flooded, presenting unsafe conditions for motorists.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has issued the warning of travel strongly discouraged in the counties of Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Clay, Emmet, and Dickinson.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, there are 20+ specific locations on the primary highway system with road closures. Not all of the closures will allow for detours as the secondary roadways are also flooded. The Iowa DOT suggests visiting 511ia.org as it has the most up to date roadway closures. Turn around and don’t drown.

The Iowa DOT is working with other state agencies to assist local communities in flood response. This includes traffic control and pumps. Flood recovery will begin once the rain stops, and flood waters can recede.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

Contact: Jessica Felix at 712-276-1451 or [email protected]