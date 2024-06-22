Tidal Gallery Presents: Bob Benson’s Mesmerizing Art Exhibition

Press release from Tidal Gallery:

Bob Benson Exhibit at the Tidal Gallery

Tidal Gallery is honored to present an extraordinary exhibition featuring the mesmerizing works of Bob Benson, a revered Tsnungwe* tribal elder and accomplished artist based in Humboldt County. Set to run from May 31st to July 20th, this eagerly anticipated showcase promises to captivate art enthusiasts and cultural aficionados alike.

Little Blue Jay Feather by Bob Benson

Benson’s art is a poignant reflection of his deep connection to his native homeland as he intricately weaves traditional geometric motifs, native symbology, and subtle references to place into his pieces.

Benson’s approach to art is deeply rooted in practical knowledge, drawing inspiration from geometric forms encountered while building traditional ceremonial structures and crafting regalia. “I try to find forms that are compelling on their own. Although I do like to draw from traditional motifs, the goal of my work is to create something new that honors tradition and culture. This show is more intimate and offers an insight into my own personal mythology.” (Bob Benson). His mastery of the medium is evident in every piece, showcasing a harmonious blend of traditional techniques and contemporary expression that is both captivating and evocative. The exhibit itself is a showcase of the evolving nature of Bob’s workshop and process juxtaposed by the final forms of some of his most impressive recent works. Inspired by sculptural artists such as Brancusi, one side of the gallery functions as a metaphorical snapshot of the metamorphosis from raw material, to evolving ideas and finally to the final polished forms on the

opposing side of the gallery space.

Water Spirit by Robert Benson

Prior to this period in his career as a prolific artist, Benson was a tenured art professor at College of the Redwoods, where his watercolor courses have left an indelible mark on generations of aspiring artists. His enduring influence on the art curriculum underscores his commitment to fostering creativity and nurturing artistic talent within the community.

The exhibition will kick off on May 31st and will run through July 20th. Visitors are invited to explore the gallery and experience the beauty, depth, and cultural significance of Benson’s extraordinary works firsthand. A closing reception will be held with the artist on Saturday, July 20th from 5:00-7:00pm where visitors can learn more about Bob and his process before the show departs.

* Tsnungwe are the Native American people indigenous to the modern areas of the lower South Fork Trinity River (yisinch’ing-qeh), Willow Creek (xoxol-ding), Salyer (miy-me’), Burnt Ranch (tse:n-ding/tse:ning-ding) and New River (Yiduq-nilin).