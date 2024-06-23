Second Wanted Suspect in MPD Custody in March 2023 Double Fatal Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce the second suspect involved in a March 2023 shooting that killed two people and left another person injured in Southeast has now been charged.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at approximately 7:44 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two men with gunshot wounds. 23-year-old Dana Faulkner, of Southeast, died at the scene. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, officers responded to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located 15-year-old Abdul Fuller, of Southeast, DC, with critical gunshot wound injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died on March 9, 2023. The detectives’ investigation determined the victim was injured in the Bruce Place shooting.

Previously, on December 21, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 19-year-old man, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Friday, June 21, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old male, of Northeast, DC, was transported to MPD’s Juvenile Processing Center upon completion of the extradition process from Jacksonville, FL. He was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed in the shooting death of Dana Faulkner.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23036349

