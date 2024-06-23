UNITAR holds panel discussion to advance capacities for the New Agenda for Peace

9 April 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is proud to announce its upcoming panel discussion aimed at fostering capacities to propel the New Agenda for Peace forward. The event will be held on April 19 at the Salle Nyon of the Centre de Conférence Varembé in Geneva and online from 3 to 5 pm CEST.

With the global landscape continuously evolving, UNITAR recognizes the imperative to equip stakeholders with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively contribute to peacebuilding efforts worldwide. The panel discussion, titled "Building Capacities to Further the New Agenda for Peace" will convene esteemed experts and practitioners in the field to delve into innovative approaches, challenges, and opportunities for advancing peace in the 21st century.

The panel discussion will provide a platform to address key themes that demand immediate attention within the framework of the New Agenda for Peace. The discussion will thoroughly examine the recommendations through the lens of capacity development, aiming to provide actionable insights for the practical implementation of the New Agenda. This strategic focus will ensure that stakeholders are equipped with tangible strategies and initiatives to implement the Agenda effectively, thereby maximizing the potential for positive change in preparation for the Summit of the Future in September 2024.

Among the distinguished speakers slated to share insights are prominent figures such as Mr. Ahmedou Ould-Abdallah, President of the Centre4S and former United Nations Special Envoy in Sudan, and Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Burundi and Somalia and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa (UNOWA), Lieutenant General Jasbir Singh Lidder, Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sudan and Former Force Commander of the United Nations Mission to the Sudan (UNMIS), Dr Dolapo Fakuade, Programme Director for MSc Intelligence, Security and Disaster Management at School of Law and Social Sciences, University of Derby, and Mr. Adam Day, Director of the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research in Geneva.

The discussion will be moderated by Annika Hilding Norberg, Head of the Peace Operations and Peacebuilding unit at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, and Member of the Board of Directors of the International Leadership Association, who brings extensive expertise in peacebuilding.

UNITAR cordially invites members of the media, academia, civil society, and the public to participate in this important discussion and contribute to shaping the future of peacebuilding efforts. To attend the event in Geneva, please contact Amandine Charley at amandine.charley@unitar.org.

Please note that the number of seats in the Salle Nyon is limited to 20.

For media inquiries or to RSVP, please contact Amandine Charley at amandine.charley@unitar.org.