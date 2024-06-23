State Prison Inmate Death Investigation

June 23, 2024

(CUMBERLAND, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a state prison inmate in Allegany County.

The inmate is identified as Ralph Ruark, 80. Ruark was declared deceased by emergency medical service personnel. He was a state prison inmate serving time at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland. Ruark was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause and manner of death.

At 4:10 p.m. yesterday, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU) about an inmate death that occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Assistance is being provided by State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS Internal Investigative Unit. Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

The investigation continues.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov