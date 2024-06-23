Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Driving Under the Influence

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004820

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: June 23, 2024 at 0042 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South near MM 124.2

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Ashely Colbeth                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 23, 2024, at approximately 0042 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Ashley Colbeth (26) of Newbury, VT. Further investigation revealed Colbeth had driven while under the influence of alcohol.  She was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Colbeth was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 19, 2024 at 0830.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: August 19, 2024 at 0830 hours.            

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  NO   

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Driving Under the Influence

