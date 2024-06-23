St. Johnsbury Barracks / Driving Under the Influence
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004820
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: June 23, 2024 at 0042 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South near MM 124.2
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Ashely Colbeth
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 23, 2024, at approximately 0042 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Ashley Colbeth (26) of Newbury, VT. Further investigation revealed Colbeth had driven while under the influence of alcohol. She was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Colbeth was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 19, 2024 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: August 19, 2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111