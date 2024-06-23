St. Johnsbury Barracks / Driving Under the Influence

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4004820

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: June 23, 2024 at 0042 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South near MM 124.2

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Ashely Colbeth

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 23, 2024, at approximately 0042 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Ashley Colbeth (26) of Newbury, VT. Further investigation revealed Colbeth had driven while under the influence of alcohol. She was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Colbeth was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 19, 2024 at 0830.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: August 19, 2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

