St. Albans Barracks / LSA, Criminal DLS

CASE#: 24A2004188
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/22/2024 @ 0312 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 36 Fairfield, VT
VIOLATION: LSA and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Brandon Myott
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/22/2024 at approximately 0312 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash into a building on VT Route 36 in the town of Fairfield. Myott had fled from the scene on foot before Troopers arrived. On scene, Troopers observed significant damage to both the vehicle and the building. It was also found that Myott had been operating the vehicle under a criminally suspended license. Myott was later located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/06/2024 @ 0830 hours for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
