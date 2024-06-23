St. Albans Barracks / LSA, Criminal DLS

Submit Release
CASE#: 24A2004188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin                             

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/22/2024 @ 0312 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  VT Route 36 Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: LSA and Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Brandon Myott

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

                                    

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/22/2024 at approximately 0312 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash into a building on VT Route 36 in the town of Fairfield. Myott had fled from the scene on foot before Troopers arrived. On scene, Troopers observed significant damage to both the vehicle and the building. It was also found that Myott had been operating the vehicle under a criminally suspended license. Myott was later located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/06/2024 @ 0830 hours for the above charges.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

