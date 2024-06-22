General Convention 81 Daily Update: Friday, June 21

GC81 Daily Update: Friday, June 21

Greetings from Louisville, Kentucky, the site of The Episcopal Church’s 81st General Convention, which officially starts June 23 and runs through June 28. These daily updates from the Office of Public Affairs will include news, events, and resources related to GC81.

Attending GC81 in Louisville? Search for the “Cvent Events” app from the App Store or Google Play, or scan this QR code to download the app to track all events and information on-site. The full schedule and overview calendar can also be found online.

Tuning in to GC from home? All worship services and legislative sessions of the House of Deputies and House of Bishops, as well as press conferences and special forums, will be livestreamed and saved for later viewing on the GC81 Media Hub.

Today’s highlights

Doors opened: On-site registration and the Exhibit Hall opened this morning at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

On-site registration and the Exhibit Hall opened this morning at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Press conference: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris, and Secretary of the General Convention and Executive Officer Michael Barlowe answered questions during a 10 a.m. opening press conference hosted by the Office of Public Affairs. View the press conference online.

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris, and Secretary of the General Convention and Executive Officer Michael Barlowe answered questions during a 10 a.m. opening press conference hosted by the Office of Public Affairs. View the press conference online. Presidential nominees forum: General Convention Secretary and Executive Officer Michael Barlowe hosted a forum for official candidates for the position of House of Deputies president in the Louisville Marriott Downtown Grand Ballroom. Nominees are incumbent President Julia Ayala Harris; the Rev. Rachel Taber-Hamilton; and Zena Link. Watch the forum online.

General Convention Secretary and Executive Officer Michael Barlowe hosted a forum for official candidates for the position of House of Deputies president in the Louisville Marriott Downtown Grand Ballroom. Nominees are incumbent President Julia Ayala Harris; the Rev. Rachel Taber-Hamilton; and Zena Link. Watch the forum online. ‘Meet the Nominees’ for presiding bishop: The Joint Nominating Committee for the Election of the Presiding Bishop hosted a forum with the five nominees for presiding bishop in the Louisville Marriott Downtown Grand Ballroom. Questions focused on topics of diversity, equity, and inclusion; leadership and administration; reconciliation; spiritual and self-care; and care of creation. Watch the forum online.

On-site registration for General Convention opened today, with many volunteers helping and friends reuniting. An opening press conference featured Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, General Convention Secretary and Executive Officer Michael Barlowe, and House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris. / Photos by Randall Gornowich

What’s happening Saturday?

Opening presentation: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry and House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris will deliver opening remarks at 2 p.m. ET to a joint session of both houses in the House of Deputies. Those remarks will be livestreamed, as well as transcribed and posted on the Office of Public Affairs’ website.

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry and House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris will deliver opening remarks at 2 p.m. ET to a joint session of both houses in the House of Deputies. Those remarks will be livestreamed, as well as transcribed and posted on the Office of Public Affairs’ website. On-site legislative committee meetings: 23 meetings and hearings are scheduled Saturday morning and early afternoon at various locations as the church’s legislative committees complete their work. Additional meetings are scheduled for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Find the full schedule online.

Revival Learning Party, 2-5 p.m. ET: Thisevent at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville features workshops on evangelism, reconciliation, and creation care. The cost is $40. Learn more and register.

Thisevent at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville features workshops on evangelism, reconciliation, and creation care. The cost is $40. Learn more and register. Love Always Episcopal Revival, 7-9 p.m. ET: Join in person at the KFC Yum! Center or via livestream for a special night of churchwide worship and revival. Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is scheduled to preach at his 27th and final revival of his tenure. The event—also shown on The Episcopal Church’s Facebook and YouTube pages—is free and open to the public. Please note that the KFC! Yum Center does not allow backpacks of any kind or bags larger than 14”x 14” x 6”, except for parenting and medical bags. The center is also a cashless facility.

Join in person at the KFC Yum! Center or via livestream for a special night of churchwide worship and revival. Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is scheduled to preach at his 27th and final revival of his tenure. The event—also shown on The Episcopal Church’s Facebook and YouTube pages—is free and open to the public. that the KFC! Yum Center does not allow backpacks of any kind or bags larger than 14”x 14” x 6”, except for parenting and medical bags. The center is also a cashless facility. Sacred Ground meetup, 12-1 p.m. (also June 24, 1-2 p.m.), Racial Justice and Creation Care booth, Exhibit Hall

Hosted by the Sacred Ground team, these two meetups offer a chance to connect with other Sacred Ground community members, ask questions, and seek help with the program. All are also invited to complete a Sacred Ground survey.

GC81 in the News

Hundreds of bishops, deputies converge on Louisville as 81st General Convention gets underway

Episcopal News Service

“It’s a blessing to be here,” Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said during a morning press conference on June 21 in a lower-level room reserved for media in the convention center. He was joined for the hourlong session by House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris and the Rev. Michael Barlowe, General Convention’s executive officer. “Louisville is an extraordinary place. It has an extraordinary history,” Ayala Harris said. “It’s also such a fun town.”

Episcopal News Service “It’s a blessing to be here,” Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said during a morning press conference on June 21 in a lower-level room reserved for media in the convention center. He was joined for the hourlong session by House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris and the Rev. Michael Barlowe, General Convention’s executive officer. “Louisville is an extraordinary place. It has an extraordinary history,” Ayala Harris said. “It’s also such a fun town.” Louisville set to host 81st General Convention in return of large, churchwide gathering

Episcopal News Service

Now, with pandemic restrictions lifted, (General Convention Executive Officer Michael) Barlowe said he expects a full complement of bishops, deputies, staff, exhibitors, church-affiliated groups and other visitors to travel to Louisville, which could attract a historic high of 10,000 attendees over the next two weeks. One big draw will be the opportunity to thank Presiding Bishop Michael Curry for his nine years of service as the 81st General Convention prepares to elect and confirm his successor.

Informational resources

Social media links