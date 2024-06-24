Axis Integrated Mental Health Named a Colorado Company to Watch

Husband and Wife Cofounders Christopher and Liesl Perez have added Colorado Companies to Watch to their 2024 award wins. Axis Integrated Mental Health Named Colorado Company to Watch

Innovative Mental Health Clinic Earns Coveted Spot Among Colorado’s Elite 50 Companies

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Integrated Mental Health is proud to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed Colorado Companies to Watch award for 2024, placing it among the top 50 companies recognized for its innovative approach, exceptional patient experience, and significant impact on the local community. This award comes on the heels of being named Best of Mile High™ in 2024 for Mental Wellness and their inclusion in Colorado Biz Magazine’s Top 100 Women-Owned Businesses.

Colorado Companies to Watch selected 50 winners from over 1,100 nominations, judged based on evidence of employment and revenue growth, business successes, and differentiators. Axis Integrated Mental Health, a locally owned and operated clinic, grew revenues by nearly 500% in 2023, demonstrating its role in driving job creation and economic development.

“We are indebted to our team and our patients, who have been our biggest supporters and advocates in building our clinic,” said Liesl Perez, Chief Marketing Officer of Axis Integrated Mental Health. “What is most remarkable is that it only takes one person to recover to give others hope, and we have now served thousands. As patients transform into advocates for mental health, they build momentum for entire communities to heal and continue our mission.”

Axis Integrated Mental Health believes in making high-quality mental healthcare accessible to everyone. To date, they have donated over $300,000 in free mental health care to the communities they serve. Notably, it is the only clinic in Colorado treating Medicaid patients with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) through its pro bono program, ensuring that its patients, regardless of their insurance plan, have access to cutting-edge mental health treatments.

Christopher Perez, CEO of Axis Integrated Mental Health, shared, “Recognizing second-stage companies like ours help us get the resources we need to expand care to more areas across Colorado, especially in rural regions that need more support. We are grateful for the opportunities and support that come from Colorado Companies to Watch, which will enable us to expand services to more Coloradans.”

Axis Integrated Mental Health intends to deliver a new standard of mental healthcare driven by an innovative vision of comprehensive care, community involvement, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Its commitment to transforming lives is evidenced by the community of patient advocates they have built who are destigmatizing mental illness in Colorado and inspiring others to take their first step toward healing.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health is one of Colorado’s premier mental health practices, committed to transforming lives through a comprehensive, integrative approach to mental health care. Our board-certified specialists excel in addressing the most challenging cases of depression and anxiety, combining modern psychiatry, psychotherapy, and advanced treatments with evidence-based holistic approaches under one roof. Since our establishment in 2019, we have expanded our services to Aurora, Westminster, and Louisville and underwritten over $300K in pro bono mental health care to the communities we serve.

About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado’s second-stage companies represent high-performing and innovative companies, crossing every industry sector and region in the state, of which provide thousands of high-quality jobs and contributes billions of dollars back to our local economies. Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) certifies and spotlights the important contributions they make. To date, we have celebrated 700 companies, resulting in a $5.8 billion economic impact on Colorado’s economy.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation, initiated the program in 2009 along with valuable sponsors, key drivers, community and supporting partners, and volunteers from throughout Colorado. Today, CCTW encourages the collaboration and advancement of our alumni network and aligns strategic partnerships and alliances by leveraging valuable resources to support and nurture the growth of our alumni and their businesses.

