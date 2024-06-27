Changes to the Florida Surrender Law Goes into Effect July 1, 2024
A Safe Haven for Newborns Supports the Modifications Made to Strengthen the Law and Protect Newborns from Abandonment
We are pleased with how the statute is amended.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this year’s Florida Legislative session a bill was introduced resulting in some changes to the Florida Surrender Law, A Safe Haven Newborns, that was first signed in 2000. The change is the first significant modification made to strengthen the law and protect newborns from abandonment.
— Nick Silverio, Founder, A Safe Haven for Newborns
Bill HB 775 was signed by Governor De Santis and will take effect on July 1, 2024. “We are pleased with how the statute is amended,” said Nick Silverio, founder and director of the organization. “It allows the mother additional time to make this life affirming decision.”
Two key changes of HB 775
The surrender age was increased from seven days to 30 days whereby a parent can anonymously surrender the infant no questions asked. The law continues to protect the parents from criminal prosecution unless there is actual or suspected child abuse or neglect.
The bill provides an additional method of lawful surrender by allowing the parent of an infant to dial 911 to request that an emergency medical service (EMS) provider meet at a specified location for surrender of the infant. The bill requires that a surrendering parent who uses this new method must stay with the infant until the EMS provider arrives to take custody.
Safe Haven for Newborns supports these new changes although it believes the best option continues to be direct surrender. The direct surrender allows for Fire/EMS and Hospital health professionals to quickly and effectively assess the needs of both mother and baby and provide emergency medical care or other resources if needed. “We have gained valuable, firsthand knowledge and experience from our partners and professionals. We recognize that the direct surrender of a newborn infant, into the arms of trained and compassionate professionals, provides for the very best outcomes for both mother and newborn infant while assuring the anonymity of both is properly maintained, said Silverio.” Leaving the newborn in the arms of a trained hospital professional or fire/EMS personnel will lessen the negative feelings the mother is experiencing, giving her the ability to have closure. “It would be easy to imagine how a myriad of feelings encompassing worry, shame, guilt, sadness, and mourning all merge around the ‘what ifs’ if the infant was not placed in the arms of another human being,” said Dr. Andrea Corn, Licensed Florida Psychologist.
A Safe Haven for Newborns has served as the Florida Safe Haven Program since 2001, providing direct assistance to over 6000 women and saving more than 400 newborn infants, now living with forever families. A key component to the success of the program is the 24/7 Multilingual Helpline (1-877-767-2229) and the Safe Haven signs displayed on every 24/7 staffed Fire, EMS Station and Hospital across Florida. This unique partnership, extending more than 23 years, reaches Fire, EMS, Hospitals, DCF, Law Enforcement, Social Services and many other agencies.
A Safe Haven for Newborns addresses infant abandonment by providing non-judgmental help and resources. All services are offered in all 67 Florida counties at no cost to the women in crisis dealing with an unexpected pregnancy. Some of the referral services A Safe Haven for Newborns offers include, but not limited to, temporary shelter, maternity homes, counseling, health-related issues, transportation to pre-natal care appointments, providing newborn necessities, help with abuse issues, suicide prevention, connecting them with Medicaid and other government programs, or information on adoption.
Visit the A Safe Haven for Newborns website for more information and how you can be part of the mission to save the most innocent and vulnerable among us, the newborn.
