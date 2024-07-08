Goody PR Wins 2024 Bulldog PR Awards for Best Media Relations Campaign for American Paper Optics Eclipse Glasses

Based on 5 criteria judged exclusively by journalists, Goody PR wins the “Best Media Relations Campaign” Gold Award from the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards for their American Paper Optics EclipseGlasses.com National Campaign. The Award-Winning Goody PR Public Relations Campaign for American Paper Optics Eclipse Glasses results included 183 earned media (TV, Print, Radio/Podcasts and Videos) for National and Local Outlets in a very competitive media market in only 8.5 months. The record-breaking Goody PR Campaign results included a feature story in People Magazine about American Paper Optics Eclipse Glasses and CEO John Jerit. To reach the target audience most interested in this story, Goody PR strategically pitched National Media and Local Outlets on the direct paths for the October 14, 2023, Annular Eclipse and April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse. Goody PR’s Award-Winning 2023/2024 Public Relations Campaign for American Paper Optics contributed to them achieving their Overall Business Goal to Sell 75 Million Eclipse Glasses.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goody PR proudly announces their agency won the “Best Media Relations Campaign" Gold Award from the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards for their American Paper Optics (APO) EclipseGlasses.com National Public Relations Campaign. The off-the-charts results included 54 TV interviews for this very visual story. And according to the Bulldog PR Awards, the judging was done “exclusively by journalists” based on 5 core criteria.In the awards application, CEO/Founder Liz H. Kelly explains, “The big picture objective of Goody PR’s American Paper Optics EclipseGlasses.com Public Relations Campaign (8.5 months) was to promote “APO” (Number 1 manufacturer of eclipse glasses ) as the go-to trusted brand for eclipse products (eclipse glasses, books, maps, photo app) for two 2023/2024 upcoming eclipses to be seen by millions in the United States, Mexico and Canada."Kelly adds, “What made this PR campaign so different and challenging was promoting a product that most people don’t understand. Imagine trying to explain why these two eclipses were such a big deal, why you must wear ISO certified eclipse glasses versus sunglasses to safely view an eclipse, and why American Paper Optics makes the best ones. Based on extensive research and brainstorming with APO, we were able to find 10 unique and fun media hooks to tell this story and support their business goals through positive press.”The 5 Judging Criteria for the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards for this“PR Campaign/Industry/Non-profit” entry included:1. Goals/Objectives – possible 5 pts2. Strategy – possible 10 pts3. Execution– possible 10 pts4. Results Achieved – possible 10 pts5. Innovation/Creativity – possible 5 ptsThe award-winning campaign was timely, relevant and viral. And the results included 183 earned media: 54 TV Interviews (TODAY Show, CBS Saturday Morning, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, NewsNation, Scripps News, FOX Weather and 38 Local TV interviews), 39 Print/Digital stories (People Magazine, Forbes, The Memphis Business Journal and more), 8 Radio/Podcast interviews (NPR, The CEO Show and more), and 82 Videos.Kelly expressed sincere gratitude to the core team who made this success story happen, “We want to give special shout outs to Memphis-based APO CEO/Founder John Jerit who tirelessly did media interviews from dawn to dusk, APO CMO Jason Lewin who collaboratively led their marketing, PR and special projects (custom eclipse glasses for NASA, Warby Parker, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Perot Museum and many more), and other key spokespeople: CFO/COO Paulo Aur, Astronomer/Scientist Dr. Doug Duncan who invented Solar Snap - The Eclipse App and Author Meg Jerit, “The Moonies”.”In addition, Goody PR worked regularly with the social media team (Bazztiki Digital) who strategically posted engaging content and shared the top media coverage @americanpaperoptics3D.Following the campaign, Jason Lewin, American Paper Optics CMO emphasized, “Thank you Goody PR and Liz H. Kelly for taking our 2023-2024 APO/Eclipse Glasses PR Campaign to the next level! Our record-breaking results…exceeded all expectations….Liz Kelly and her team’s enthusiasm, creativity, targeted media plan, follow-through and team approach to public relations all contributed to our overall business goal to sell 75 million eclipse glasses. Working as a team was a wonderful experience and I can’t thank Goody PR enough! We will be keeping Liz on speed dial for any future PR needs.”AWARD-WINNING PR CAMPAIGN RESULTS:YouTube Goody PR Playlist: American Paper Optics Eclipse Glasses CampaignGoody PR Portfolio: Eclipse Glasses Campaign Media ExamplesVIDEO: 3 Winning PR Strategies - Total Solar Eclipse Glasses Campaign by Goody PR for American Paper OpticsABOUT: Goody PR is an Award-Winning PR Agency with a dynamic coast-to-coast team of specialists, who work primarily with clients who are Small Businesses, CEOs, CMOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Speakers, Thought Leaders, Experts, and Authors on public relations campaigns, digital marketing and branding projects. To amplify their brand story, Goody PR is grateful to have booked thousands of national and local media interviews (TV, print, radio and podcasts) on major outlets for clients, including the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, FOX Weather, NPR, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WebMD, Fast Company, Entrepreneur, Forbes and hundreds of local TV, newspapers, radio shows and top podcasts. What makes Goody PR unique is they only work with 5 VIP Clients at a time, so they can really focus on elevating your brand story. For more information, visit https://goodypr.com

