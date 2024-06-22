MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 10, 2024, to Monday, June 17, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 10, 2024, through Monday, June 17, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 45 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 10, 2024

A Canik 55 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Just Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-087-900

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

A handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Eye Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-088-067

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of School Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-088-324

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 700 block of Park Road, Northwest. CCN: 24-088-642

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Eye Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-088-753

A Colt .32 caliber handgun, a Taurus 9mm caliber handgun, an Intratec 9mm caliber handgun, a BB gun, and a .177 caliber BB rifle were recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 224-088-827

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 24-088-946

A Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Ridge Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-089-009

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Girard Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-089-033

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 35th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jashawn Kinney, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-089-238

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the intersection of 16th Street & Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Charles Edward Williams, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Bench Warrant, Criminal Contempt of Court, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-089-311

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Decatur Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, National Firearms Act, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-089-355

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Eighth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old John Thomas White, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-089-501

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Murder, Endangerment with a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 24-089-570

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-089-643

A Ruger EC9s 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of N Street & Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-089-664

Thursday, June 13, 2024

An FNH FN Herstal 5.7x28 caliber handgun, a Taurus Millenium PTIII G2 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of D Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-089-804

A Smith & Wesson Equalizer 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-090-202

Friday, June 14, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-090-324

A Walther P-22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 24-090-328

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Anthony Omar Carter, of no fixed address, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-090-358

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Kela Tinika Graves, of Northeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Javon Anthony Graves, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-090-374

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Gavin Andrews, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-090-719

A Diamondback Arms .380 caliber handgun and a FN FNH 509 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Kristopher Michael Allen, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Permit Suspended, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-090-801

Saturday, June 15, 2024

A Glock BB gun was recovered in the 1600 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jamie Xavier Ponce, of Lanham, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 24-090-924

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Nehemia Jamaane Williams, of Northwest, D.C., and 20-year-old Briana Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-090-925

A F.I.E. T018 .22 caliber revolver and a F.I.E. RG23 handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of 28th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-091-141

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Danielle Nicole Link, of Mableton, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-091-155

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-091-260