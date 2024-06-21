New funds for municipal infrastructure

CANADA, June 21 - A $200-million federal government investment over ten years will help PEI’s communities build and revitalize essential infrastructure for community well-being, growth and housing.

The Government of Canada and the Province signed the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) agreement for 2024 to 2034. Municipalities across PEI can use the funding towards their local infrastructure priorities.

“The Canada Community-Building Fund funding from the Government of Canada will support economic growth, community well-being, job creation and resiliency to the impacts of climate change and natural disasters. The investment will help to build new homes and the required infrastructure that our communities need to be vibrant healthy communities.” - Premier Dennis King

In PEI, 57 municipalities can fund projects across 19 categories such as drinking water, waste management, and energy systems. Funding also supports road and bridge improvements in incorporated areas.

“PEI’s road network is the backbone of our economy that supports our quality of life,” said Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Our roads are essential for exporting and moving our goods to market and bringing essential goods to Islanders. CCBF will help to keep roads and bridges in incorporated areas safe and dependable for everyone.”

The agreement encourages local governments to create infrastructure that boosts housing development and supports housing affordability for Islanders.

“Our communities have welcomed a growing population but need new investments in critical infrastructure to keep up with this growth,” said Rob Lantz, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities. “As we work to remove barriers to home building and housing availability and affordability, this investment will complement existing provincial programs. This is a generational investment that will build sustainable, inclusive communities."

Municipalities will receive information about their funding allocations this summer and funds will be distributed by the end of 2024. Over the first five years of the agreement, PEI will receive $94.5 million.

Under previous agreements, PEI received CCBF funding of $294 million from 2005 to 2023.

Examples of projects funded included building wastewater systems for new housing in O’Leary, upgrading sewer lagoons in St. Peter’s Bay, improving active transportation pathways in Cavendish, and protecting public spaces at Victoria Park in Charlottetown.

