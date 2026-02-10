Community engagement to inform race and ethnicity data collection in PEI

CANADA, February 10 - A series of community engagement sessions will take place this month to explore how the health care system can safely collect, store and use race and ethnicity data in Prince Edward Island.

The Race and Ethnicity Data Collection Project aims to better understand differences in health outcomes, identify gaps in care, and improve services for Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC), racially, and ethnically diverse communities in PEI. Beginning April 1, information about race and ethnicity will be voluntarily collected when people apply for or renew a PEI Health Card.

“The goal is to address long-standing gaps in health data to enhance our understanding of inequities in health care, services and outcomes to help ensure everyone receives fair and inclusive access to health care in PEI. We hope these engagement sessions will spark meaningful conversations and help build trust with those affected by this work.” — said Dr. Karen Phillips, provincial epidemiologist, Department of Health and Wellness

The project is a partnership between the provincial government, Health PEI and the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer. Engaging BIPOC, and other racially and ethnically diverse communities in PEI is essential, as they now make up a growing and significant share of the population (approx. 11.6 per cent).

In addition to the community information sessions in Charlottetown, Summerside and Montague, smaller group discussions (including one French focus group session) are being held with Indigenous communities, BIPOC, racially and ethnically diverse residents. An independent consultant has been hired to lead the sessions.

“By consulting BIPOC communities, we ensure health data practices honour lived experiences and promote fairness and trust in decision-making. BIPOC community members' voices can help shape equitable, meaningful health policies.” — Sobia Ali-Faisal, Seed Room Consulting

Here is the schedule for the engagement sessions:

BIPOC Youth/Post‑secondary Information Session – Online

Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

French BIPOC Community Information Session - Online (French)

Thursday, February 12, 2026, 6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Prince County (Summerside) – In Person

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Credit Union Place, Summerside, 6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Kings County (Montague) – In Person

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 – Rodd Brudenell Resort, 6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Queens County (Charlottetown) – In Person

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Rodd Charlottetown Hotel, 6 p.m.– 8:15 p.m.

Online session (province‑wide)

Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Advance registration is requested. Feedback will be collected anonymously.

