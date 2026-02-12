Premier Rob Lantz swears in new government cabinet

CANADA, February 12 - Premier Rob Lantz announced the members of his government’s provincial cabinet today. The following individuals were given ministerial responsibilities this afternoon during a ceremony at Government House: Hon. Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Justice and Public Safety, and Attorney General;

Hon. Darlene Compton, Minister of Land and Environment;

Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Fisheries, Rural Development and Tourism;

Hon. Cory Deagle, Minister without Portfolio, acting as Minister of Health and Wellness;

Hon. Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness;

Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Artificial Intelligence, Minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs;

Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance and Affordability;

Hon. Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors, Minister responsible for the Status of Women;

Hon. Zack Bell, Minister of Workforce and Advanced Learning;

Hon. Robin Croucher, Minister of Education and Early Years; and

Hon. Sidney MacEwen, Minister of Housing and Communities, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.

“This team brings experienced, fresh perspectives, and a shared focus on delivering results for Islanders. These changes strengthen our cabinet as we continue working together to move Prince Edward Island forward and deliver on the priorities that matter most to Islanders.” — Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island Media contact:

