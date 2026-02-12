Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,437 in the last 365 days.

Schools to lower flags to honour victims in Tumbler Ridge

CANADA, February 12 - Schools across PEI will lower flags to half-mast in honour of the victims of the school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Colombia.


“Our hearts go out to the victims, those injured, their families, and indeed the entire community after this horribly tragic event. As a way to honour them, I’ve asked all Island schools to lower flags, where able, and show our support.”

— Minister of Education and Early Years Robin Croucher

Flags will remain lowered until February 17. 

 

Media contact:

Andrew Sprague

Department of Education and Early Years

asgsprague@gov.pe.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Schools to lower flags to honour victims in Tumbler Ridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.