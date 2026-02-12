Schools to lower flags to honour victims in Tumbler Ridge

CANADA, February 12 - Schools across PEI will lower flags to half-mast in honour of the victims of the school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Colombia.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, those injured, their families, and indeed the entire community after this horribly tragic event. As a way to honour them, I’ve asked all Island schools to lower flags, where able, and show our support.” — Minister of Education and Early Years Robin Croucher Flags will remain lowered until February 17. Media contact: Andrew Sprague Department of Education and Early Years asgsprague@gov.pe.ca

