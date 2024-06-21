Summer reading program now available

CANADA, June 21 - Island children looking for their next summer reading list can head to their local library and take part in the TD Summer Reading Club.

As Canada’s biggest bilingual summer reading program, the TD Summer Reading Club has helped connect young people with reading opportunities for nearly three decades at over 2,000 libraries nationwide. Island families can pick up their free summer reading club notebooks and stickers, as well as get their web access code to register for the online program starting tomorrow, June 22, at any of the 25 PEI library service locations.

“Developing a love of reading from an early age is one of the greatest gifts we can give to our youngest residents. Programs like the TD Summer Reading Club and the wonderful activities organized by our Island libraries help encourage young readers and their families to develop their literary skills while they discover the joys of literature in its many forms.” - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

Both the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre and the Summerside Rotary Library will be hosting Summer Reading Club Launch programs at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. Everyone is invited to attend to hear about the exciting summer programs they have planned for Island families. Free programming will also be offered at all public libraries across the Island throughout the summer.

Follow PEI library services for local summer activities and programs being offered at your local library.

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Department of Education and Early Years

vickitse@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

Launch Party – Charlottetown Library Learning Centre

June 22, 10:30 – 12:00

All Ages

Start the summer with a party! Join us at the Charlottetown library for fun, games, crafts, stories and snacks!



Sea Dome – Charlottetown Library Learning Centre

June 27, 10:30 – 3:30

All Ages

Drop by the library to learn all about ocean conservation in this immersive adventure! Enter the Sea Dome to experience 360-degree cinematic footage, real ocean fossils and artifacts!



Farmer Flory – Charlottetown Library Learning Centre

June 28, 10:00-11:00

All Ages

Farmer Flory from Island Hill Farms is visiting the library! Learn all about life on the farm, including animals, people, and plants!



Mi’kmaq Heritage Dancers – Charlottetown Library Learning Centre

June 28, 2:00 – 3:00

All Ages

The Mi’kmaq Heritage Dancers are coming to the library! Join us for an afternoon full of singing, dancing and storytelling!



Parks Canada – Charlottetown Library Learning Centre

Wednesday July 3, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Ages 6-12

Parks Canada is visiting the library! Drop in to learn all about our ocean in this interactive presentation about shells, fossils and how you can help keep the oceans healthy.



Wild Child at the Library – Charlottetown Library Learning Centre

Wednesday July 10, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

All Ages

Wild Child is visiting the library! With games, activities and crafts, we will learn all about local wildlife, forests, plants and bugs!



Teddy Bear Picnic – Charlottetown Library Learning Centre

Wednesday July 17, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

All Ages

Bring your teddy bear for our annual Teddy Bear Picnic! We’ll be reading stories, playing games and having a picnic at the library!



Reading Dragons – Charlottetown Library Learning Centre, Summerside Rotary Library, Montague Public Library

June 23-August 31

All Ages

This year we have some extra special guests at the library… the Reading Dragons! For every hour that you read, you will earn one Reading Dragon. Can you collect all 12 by the end of the summer? Reading Dragons are available at Charlottetown, Summerside and Montague libraries.



Pride Bingo – All Library Locations

July 1 – July 31

Do you read with pride? Pick up a Pride Bingo sheet at your local library branch and fill in any row. Once you have filled in a row, return it to the library for a chance to win a prize! Make sure to return the sheets by July 31st!