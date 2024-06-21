Senate Bill 1247 Printer's Number 1747
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - similar to the guidelines established by the agency for
awarding money and making distributions under the
Pennsylvania program.
(3) Provide State money to an eligible entity in
accordance with this act.
(4) Within 60 days of the effective date of this
section, establish guidelines as it determines necessary to
implement this act.
Section 5. Application.
(a) Time for filing.--An eligible entity must apply to the
agency for State money under this act during the time period
announced by the agency for completion and submission of the
grant application under this act by completing and submitting to
the agency the form under section 4(1).
(b) Contents of application.--The application form under
section 4(1) shall contain, at a minimum:
(1) the identification of the eligible entity;
(2) a statement of an eligible entity's request for
State money under this act; and
(3) other qualifying information as required by the
agency for receipt of State money by an eligible entity.
Section 6. Appropriation.
(a) General rule.--For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the sum of
$10,000,000 is appropriated from the General Fund to the agency
for the purpose of providing financial assistance to eligible
entities to be distributed as allocated under subsection (b) and
for carrying out the agency's responsibilities under this act.
No more than $500,000 of the money appropriated under this
subsection may be used for administrative costs incurred by the
agency to carry out this act.
20240SB1247PN1747
