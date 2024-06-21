Senate Bill 1247 Printer's Number 1747

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - similar to the guidelines established by the agency for

awarding money and making distributions under the

Pennsylvania program.

(3) Provide State money to an eligible entity in

accordance with this act.

(4) Within 60 days of the effective date of this

section, establish guidelines as it determines necessary to

implement this act.

Section 5. Application.

(a) Time for filing.--An eligible entity must apply to the

agency for State money under this act during the time period

announced by the agency for completion and submission of the

grant application under this act by completing and submitting to

the agency the form under section 4(1).

(b) Contents of application.--The application form under

section 4(1) shall contain, at a minimum:

(1) the identification of the eligible entity;

(2) a statement of an eligible entity's request for

State money under this act; and

(3) other qualifying information as required by the

agency for receipt of State money by an eligible entity.

Section 6. Appropriation.

(a) General rule.--For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the sum of

$10,000,000 is appropriated from the General Fund to the agency

for the purpose of providing financial assistance to eligible

entities to be distributed as allocated under subsection (b) and

for carrying out the agency's responsibilities under this act.

No more than $500,000 of the money appropriated under this

subsection may be used for administrative costs incurred by the

agency to carry out this act.

