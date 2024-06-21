Senate Bill 1265 Printer's Number 1748

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1748

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1265

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, K. WARD, LANGERHOLC,

PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, BROWN, HUTCHINSON AND

BAKER, JUNE 21, 2024

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, JUNE 21, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, providing for expungement

of citations regarding COVID-19 protocols.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known

as the Liquor Code, is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 219. Expungement of Citations Regarding COVID-19

Protocols.--(a) Subject to subsection (b), a citation issued by

the board or the enforcement bureau to a retail licensee for

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25