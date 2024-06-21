Senate Bill 1266 Printer's Number 1750
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21
Section 2. Sections 1732-A(a) and 1749-A(a)(1) of the act
are amended to read:
Section 1732-A. Provisions Applicable to Charter Schools.--
(a) Charter schools shall be subject to the following:
Sections 108, 110, 111, 321, 325, 326, 327, 431, 436, 443,
510, 518, 527, 708, 736, 737, 738, 739, 740, 741, 752, 753, 755,
771, 776, 777, 808, 809, 810, 1109, 1111, 1112(a), 1301, 1310,
1317, 1317.1, 1317.2, 1318, 1326, 1327, 1327.2, 1329, 1330,
1332, 1333, 1333.1, 1333.2, 1333.3, 1372, 1303-A, 1513, 1517,
1518, 1521, 1523, 1531, 1547, 2014-A, Article XIII-A and Article
XIV.
Act of July 17, 1961 (P.L.776, No.341), known as the
"Pennsylvania Fair Educational Opportunities Act."
Act of July 19, 1965 (P.L.215, No.116), entitled "An act
providing for the use of eye protective devices by persons
engaged in hazardous activities or exposed to known dangers in
schools, colleges and universities."
Section 4 of the act of January 25, 1966 (1965 P.L.1546,
No.541), entitled "An act providing scholarships and providing
funds to secure Federal funds for qualified students of the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania who need financial assistance to
attend postsecondary institutions of higher learning, making an
appropriation, and providing for the administration of this
act."
Act of July 12, 1972 (P.L.765, No.181), entitled "An act
relating to drugs and alcohol and their abuse, providing for
projects and programs and grants to educational agencies, other
public or private agencies, institutions or organizations."
Act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1595, No.175), known as the
