Senate Bill 1268 Printer's Number 1752
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - Section 1101-D. Imposition.--The duly constituted
authorities of the following political subdivisions--cities of
the second class, cities of the second class A, cities of the
third class, boroughs, incorporated towns, townships of the
first class, townships of the second class, school districts of
the first class A, school districts of the second class, school
districts of the third class and school districts of the fourth
class, in all cases including independent school districts--may,
in their discretion, by ordinance or resolution, for general
revenue purposes, levy, assess and collect or provide for the
levying, assessment and collection of a tax upon a transfer of
real property or an interest in real property within the limits
of the political subdivision, regardless of where the
instruments making the transfers are made, executed or delivered
or where the actual settlements on the transfer take place[, to
the extent that the transactions are subject to the tax imposed
by Article XI-C]. A tax imposed under this article shall be
subject to rate limitations provided by section 5, section 8 and
section 17 of the act of December 31, 1965 (P.L.1257, No.511),
known as "The Local Tax Enabling Act."
Section 1102-D. Administration.--(a) The tax authorized
under this article shall be administered, collected and enforced
under the act of December 31, 1965 (P.L.1257, No.511), known as
"The Local Tax Enabling Act," provided, however, that, if the
correct amount of the tax is not paid by the last date
prescribed for timely payment [as provided for in section 1102-
C], the department may determine the tax, interest and penalty
as provided for in section 1109-D [and may collect and enforce
the tax, interest and penalty in the same manner as tax,
interest and penalty imposed by Article XI-C].
