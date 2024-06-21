Senate Bill 1207 Printer's Number 1753
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1753
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1207
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, SCHWANK, BREWSTER,
VOGEL AND SANTARSIERO, JUNE 21, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 21, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school safety and security,
establishing the Cell Phone Lockable Bag Pilot Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1322-B. Cell Phone Lockable Bag Pilot Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Cell Phone Lockable Bag Pilot
Program is established in the commission. The purpose of the
program shall be to provide funding to cover the costs of
purchasing secure cell phone lockable bags. The commission
shall, within 90 days of the effective date of this section and
subject to availability of funds, award grants to successful
applicants and ensure that grant funding under the program is
geographically dispersed throughout this Commonwealth. The
