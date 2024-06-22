Submit Release
Wanted Suspect in MPD Custody in Fatal Northwest Stabbing

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce the suspect in a fatal stabbing in Northwest has now been charged.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11:21 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 1300 block of Peabody Street, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person inside of an apartment. Responding officers located an adult male, inside of the residence, suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs of life, the man was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 53-year-old Fasil Teklemariam, of Northwest, D.C.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit took custody of 19-year-old Audrey Miller of no fixed address, from the US Marshals Service upon the completion of the extradition process from Hagerstown, MD. Miller was transported to the Homicide Branch where she was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed-Felony Murder.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24050780

