MPD Searching for Suspect in Pennsylvania Avenue Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who assaulted a man in Southeast.

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, at approximately 1:08 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect assaulted and struck the victim with a chair and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25161210