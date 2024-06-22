MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Robbery of Establishment

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in the robbery of an establishment in Northwest.

On May 22, 2024, at approximately 10:40 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, armed with a handgun. The suspect ordered an employee to the ground then began removing money from the cash register. The suspect fled the scene with money and other property.

On June 20, 2024, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 28-year-old James Quigley of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

CCN: 24076835