MPD Arrests Two Teens for Southeast Robberies

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces two teens have been arrested in Southeast robberies that occurred on Friday, June 21, 2024.

  • At approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of 2nd Street, Southeast. The suspects implied that they had a gun and took the victim’s phone then fled the scene.
  • At approximately 2:15 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of First Street, Southeast. The suspects demanded property from the victim while implying that they had a gun. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property.
  • At approximately 2:20 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 100 block of L Street, Southeast. The suspects demanded property from the victim while implying that they had a gun. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property.
  • At approximately 2:30 p.m., the suspects approached the victim near the intersection of K and Half Streets, Southeast. The suspects demanded property from the victim. They suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property and responding officers apprehended the suspects.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 15-year-old juvenile male and a 14-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

CCN: 24094514. 24094565

