Interstate Shoulder Resurfacing and Guardrail Work to Begin in the Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 21, 2024

Contact: Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Monday, June 24, 2024, crews will begin shoulder resurfacing work on Interstate 90 from exit 390 (Buffalo Ridge) to the Kiwanis Avenue overpass in Sioux Falls. The inside and outside shoulders in both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be resurfaced. In addition to shoulder resurfacing, the project will also include miscellaneous guardrail improvements on I-90 and Interstate 29 from the 60th Street overpass to 259th Street.

Additional work on the project includes cold milling asphalt concrete, embankment surfacing, and replacement of highway signage.

Interstate traffic will be reduced to a single lane while operations are being conducted on the shoulders and guardrail. Traffic control measures will be in place to help guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed while workers and equipment are present.

The prime contractor on the $7.8 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, MN. The anticipated overall completion date for this project is Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

