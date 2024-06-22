Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release X2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A4004794

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/21/24 at 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lawrence Rd, Waterford

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Rlease

 

ACCUSED: Stephanie Lyman                                              

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/21/24 at approximately 1831 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a citizen dispute in Waterford, VT. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with Stephanie Lyman. Investigation determined that Lyman was actively violating conditions of release. Lyman was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Lyman was process and transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for detox and lodged on $200 bail. Lyman was issued a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 6/24/24 at 1230.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/24/24 at 1230           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex     

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

