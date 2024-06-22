St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release X2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004794

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/21/24 at 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lawrence Rd, Waterford

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Rlease

ACCUSED: Stephanie Lyman

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/21/24 at approximately 1831 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a citizen dispute in Waterford, VT. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with Stephanie Lyman. Investigation determined that Lyman was actively violating conditions of release. Lyman was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Lyman was process and transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for detox and lodged on $200 bail. Lyman was issued a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 6/24/24 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/24/24 at 1230

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111