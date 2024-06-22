St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release X2
CASE#: 24A4004794
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/21/24 at 1831 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lawrence Rd, Waterford
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Rlease
ACCUSED: Stephanie Lyman
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/21/24 at approximately 1831 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a citizen dispute in Waterford, VT. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with Stephanie Lyman. Investigation determined that Lyman was actively violating conditions of release. Lyman was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Lyman was process and transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for detox and lodged on $200 bail. Lyman was issued a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 6/24/24 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/24/24 at 1230
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111