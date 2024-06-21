Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the passing of James K. Irving

CANADA, June 21 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of James K. Irving:

“It is with sadness that I learned today of the passing of James K. Irving, a successful Canadian business leader and entrepreneur.

“A proud New Brunswicker, Mr. Irving was a job creator for his province and across the country. Under his leadership, J.D. Irving became one of Canada’s top employers – and Mr. Irving became a symbol of Canadian entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my deepest condolences to Mr. Irving’s family, friends, and those close to him. He will always be remembered and deeply missed.”

