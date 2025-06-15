Submit Release
Statement by Prime Minister Carney on National Public Service Week

CANADA, June 15 - “Canada’s new government has a mandate to bring about big changes quickly. That depends on the public servants who go to work every day with a drive to make our country better for Canadians. On National Public Service Week, we recognize their exemplary service.

“To all federal public servants: thank you for your dedication and professionalism. A stronger Canada depends on a strong and effective public service – the individuals who take plans and policies and transform them into tangible, impactful change.

“Together, let’s build a more prosperous and more united Canada. Together, let’s build big, build bold, and build now. Together, we will build the strongest economy in the G7.”

