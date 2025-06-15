Submit Release
UPDATE – Sunday, June 15, 2025

CANADA, June 15 - Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Chief Executive Officer of Cohere, Aidan Gomez.

Third Floor Foyer
West Block
Parliament Hill

Note for media:

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

Third Floor
West Block
Parliament Hill

Note for media:

1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Calgary, Alberta.

Note for media:

Calgary, Alberta

3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Calgary, Alberta.

Note for media:

4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.

Note for media:

5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Note for media:

Kananaskis, Alberta

7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with representatives of the Treaty 7 First Nations.

Closed to media

8:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

Note for media:

UPDATE – Sunday, June 15, 2025

