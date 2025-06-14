Sunday, June 15, 2025
CANADA, June 14 - Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Chief Executive Officer of Cohere, Aidan Gomez.
Third Floor Foyer
West Block
Parliament Hill
11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.
Third Floor
West Block
Parliament Hill
Calgary, Alberta
3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Calgary, Alberta.
4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.
5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Kananaskis, Alberta
7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with representatives of the Treaty 7 First Nations.
8:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.
