Thomas Patrick Roscoe: The Quintessential Artist

Thomas Patrick Roscoe

October 3, 1957 – June 13, 2024

Thomas Patrick Roscoe (Tom), the youngest of three boys, was born on October 3, 1957 to Charles (Jim) and Mary Patricia (Trish) Roscoe in Eureka, California. He passed away peacefully, his brothers and sister in laws by his side on June 13, 2024 in Eureka, California due to complications from a heart condition. Tom was the quintessential artist who wove creativity into every aspect of his life, from his beautiful theatre sets, gardens, wonderful edible delights, to his legendary pies. His quick wit and clever turn of phrase were unmatched.

Tom spent his entire life in Eureka and discovered his passion for artistic creation through theatre while attending Eureka Senior High School. It was during these years Tom met his best friend Ray Gutierrez whose love and support he treasured throughout his life. They pulled many all-nighters over the years painting and finishing sets, laughing and getting punch drunk from lack of sleep.

Tom pursued his craft while attending Humboldt State University, fine tuning his art in set design, stage construction, masks and prosthetics for plays. Tom went on to become the resident set designer for the Ferndale Repertory Theatre. Some of the fan favorites, and most beautiful, were his sets for the fairy tale plays put on every year at FRT. Many who had attended the Sleeping Beauty/Briar Rose play still remember his stunning artistic work on that set. During this time of his life, Tom met his partner Dennis Macy and they enjoyed many wonderful years together before Dennis passed.

Years later Tom became a founding member of Redwood Curtain Theatre along with a second love, Clint Rebik. Along with other members, casts and crew, they went on to produce some of the best theatre on the North Coast. The absolute joy of Tom’s life were the years he spent with the shining light that was Clint. Tom got a kick out of Clint being the wedding officiant of two of Tom’s nieces and one nephew. He was devastated by Clint’s sudden illness and death in 2021.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Charles (Jim) Roscoe and his mother, Mary Patricia (Trish) Roscoe along with his first life partner Dennis Macy.

He is survived by his loving family: brothers James (Kimberley) Roscoe of Bayside and Robert (Debbie) Roscoe of Davis; His nephews Daniel (Anais) Roscoe, Michael (Christany) Roscoe, and Mathew Roscoe; nieces Sara (Charles) Roscoe Smith and Lauren (Michael) Roscoe Worrell, all of whom he loved very much. Great nieces and nephews are Elanora, Winnie, Stanley and Hugo Roscoe, Aurelia and Giovanna Roscoe, and Nathan and Arthur Smith, and Jensen and Kieran Worrell. His extended family include his cousins Lee (Bill) Roscoe-Bragg and family, Jack (Gwen) Roscoe and family, Cate (Lauren Wendt) Roscoe, Michael (Carla) McNamara and family, Patty (Richard) McNamara Harper and family, along with Clint Rebik’s sons Matt Jioras-Rebik and Alex Jioras-Rebik.

There will be a private gathering to honor his life at a later date.