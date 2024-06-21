Governor Abbott Deploys Wildfire Search And Rescue Support To New Mexico

TEXAS, June 21 - June 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel to Ruidoso, New Mexico for wildfire search and rescue response support at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"Texas is proud to lend our neighbors a helping hand," said Governor Abbott. "As we continue to support New Mexico's response, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel to New Mexico to assist in wildfire search and rescue efforts. Texas stands ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes — whether it's here in the Lone Star State or for our neighbors across the country.”

Texas A&M Task Force 1 has deployed an Incident Support Team Cache comprised of support personnel, semi-trailer trucks, a communications vehicle, command vehicle, and equipment.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 functions as one of the 28 federal teams under FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue System and is one of two statewide search and rescue teams under the direction of the TDEM. Texas A&M Task Force 1 is sponsored by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), a member of The Texas A&M University System, and is headquartered in College Station, Texas.