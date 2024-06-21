SECNAV As-Written Remarks at U.S. Embassy Madrid 4th of July Celebration

Good evening, everyone! Buenas Noches!

It’s wonderful to be here with you tonight.

Ambassador Reynoso, thank you for hosting this wonderful event—and for your support to our Navy, Marine Corps, and Armed Forces.

But I extend to you a most special thanks for your leadership here in Spain as our Nation’s Ambassador.

You have truly represented our President, Commander in Chief, and our people extremely well.

And Betty and I are most proud to call you a friend.

Now, some of you may know that while I was born in Cuba and raised in the United States, my family can trace our roots to the town of Toro in the Spanish province of Zamora.

And as a young Naval Academy midshipman or guardiamarina, I had the incredible opportunity to sail with the Armada Española—an experience that helped shape my naval career and provided me with a profound appreciation for the key strategic relationship shared by our two nations.

The histories of Spain and the United States are indeed linked all the way back to the very founding of our nation.

But Spain’s influence extends to the very ranks of our earliest military heroes.

Jorge Farragut Mesquida, an immigrant from Minorca, served in the South Carolina state navy and the Continental Army—and his legacy is a testament to the contributions of immigrants to the American story.

His son, David Glasgow Farragut, became the first full Admiral in the United States Navy and a defining figure in the American Civil War.

And during the American Revolution, Spanish officers and leaders like Almirante Luis de Córdova and Conde Bernardo de Gálvez—stand out as vital to the American struggle for independence and liberty.

Bernardo de Gálvez wasn't just a supporter from afar—his actions directly influenced the course of the war and led to him being recognized as one of only eight individuals bestowed the honor of honorary American citizenship in 2014.

Stationed as governor of Spanish Louisiana, Gálvez recognized the critical role New Orleans and the Mississippi River could play in aiding our cause.

Gálvez authorized the covert shipment of weapons, ammunition, medicine, and clothing down the Mississippi to American forces fighting in the east.

But Gálvez didn't stop there. To disrupt British military operations, he launched an offensive campaign following the Spanish declaration of war—which was officially announced by King Carlos III 245 years ago today—a good name for a king, by the way!

This strategic move not only secured Spanish control of the Mississippi River but also forced the British to divert resources away from fighting the Continental Army in the east.

Gálvez's decisive victory in Pensacola prevented Britain from launching a southern offensive and helped secure American independence.

And that is why, here tonight, in his homeland and celebrating the very independence he fought so bravely and decisively for, I am incredibly pleased to announce that the name of our next Constellation-class frigate, FFG 67, will be named the USS Gálvez.

I am also incredibly pleased to announce the sponsors for the future USS Galvez.

According to naval tradition, a ship sponsors’ spirit and presence guides the ship and her crew throughout her time in service.

I can think of no one more emblematic of the key strategic partnership and deep friendship between our two nations than our respective ambassadors—the U.S. Ambassador to Spain, Julissa Reynoso, and the Spanish Ambassador to the United States, Ángeles Moreno Bau.

Just as Gálvez helped our fledgling nation during our fight for independence, so too will Ambassador Reynoso and Ambassador Moreno Bau help usher the future USS Galvez throughout out its entire life.

The American people are forever thankful to Gálvez—and indeed the Spanish people—for their support and partnership.

May God continue to bless our navies, marine corps, and indeed our nations with fair winds and following seas.

Thank you.