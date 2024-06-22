In The News: Robin Pickering on How Higher Education is a Great ...

Submit Release
June 11, 2024

Spokane Journal of Business

Robin Pickering, professor and chair of the department of public health in the School of Health Sciences, recently penned an opinion piece for the Spokane Journal of Business in which she illustrates the importance of higher education to the betterment of women's lives. She also delves into how distrust in college among certain segments of the U.S. population could undermine gains made by women in the workplace and in their own quality of life outside work. 

In the piece titled "Higher Ed is Highly Effective Equalizer for Women," Pickering notes that when a woman has a college education, the income of her household is significantly greater, as is the economic impact of that household. Children of women with college educations are more likely to pursue higher education as well, Pickering writes, "perpetuating a cycle of economic stability and improved health outcomes across generations."

"Beyond economic benefits, higher education plays a vital role in enhancing the quality of life within communities," Pickering continues.

"Educated women are more likely to engage in civic activities, volunteer work, and community leadership, fostering social cohesion and community development. They also advocate for educational and social reforms that benefit future generations, potentially creating a cycle of exponential impact." 

Read Pickering's piece online at the Spokane Journal of Business website

