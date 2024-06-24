Tiger Aesthetics™ and Mission Plasticos Renew Partnership to Continue Nationwide Reconstructive Surgery Program

5-Year Commitment will Continue Reshaping Lives: Full Circle™ - A Philanthropic Initiative for Women Without Access to Reconstructive Care in America

FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Aesthetics, a leader in regenerative aesthetics and plastic surgery, and Mission Plasticos, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing reconstructive surgical care to those in medically underserved communities around the globe, today announced the continuation and expansion of their partnership Reshaping Lives: Full Circle – the first large-scale nationwide program providing no-cost breast reconstruction surgery for post-mastectomy women in the U.S.

The program was launched in 2022 through a partnership with Mission Plasticos and Sientra, Inc., whose trustee-level donation made the program possible. In April 2024, Tiger Aesthetics acquired the Sientra brand after Sientra, Inc. declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Tiger Aesthetics has honored and deepened the Mission Plasticos partnership with a 5-year commitment to continue funding the Reshaping Lives: Full Circle collaboration.

“Tiger Aesthetics will build on the positive legacy that Sientra created in this industry, and we are committed to giving back to the community, starting with our support of Mission Plasticos’ Reshaping Lives: Full Circle initiative,” co-CEO of Tiger Aesthetics, Oliver Burckhardt. “We’re pleased to forge a long-term, stable partnership with Mission Plasticos to impact care for patients in need and provide women access to life-changing breast reconstruction procedures.”

Tiger Aesthetics will work with Mission Plasticos to continue to recruit board-certified volunteer surgeons across the United States to join the +100 surgeons already committed to the program. The company will also provide its silicone gel breast implants, which have an unrivaled safety profile and are clinically shown to have low complication rates1, and its one-of-a-kind breast tissue expanders, which are used to form a new breast pocket that will eventually hold the long-term breast implant, at no cost for qualified women enrolled in the program. Mission Plasticos will then pair those surgeons with appropriate local patients and coordinate their care at no cost to the patient.

“At Mission Plasticos, we are driven by the belief that every woman deserves a full journey of care, regardless of her economic situation, and we are excited to partner with an industry leader that shares this belief,” said Susan Williamson, Executive Director of Mission Plasticos. "Thanks to Tiger Aesthetics’ long-term re-commitment and empowering donation, together we can continue to focus on closing the gaps in care for breast cancer survivors.”

According to one study in 2017 that examined the influence of health insurance coverage on the use of immediate breast reconstruction in working-age women with breast cancer, breast reconstruction among women with private insurance was more than 3 times greater than among women on Medicaid2, and other barriers to obtaining the procedure include rural location, more severe breast cancer, and greater age3. The Reshaping Lives: Full Circle, initiative aims to help women in America experiencing these barriers to access a full journey of care. For more information, please visit www.ReshapingLivesFullCircle.org.

About Tiger Aesthetics

Tiger Aesthetics Medical is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tiger Biosciences, a leading tissue engineering company based out of Conshohocken, PA. Our product portfolio focuses on the augmentation and reconstruction of soft tissue. Regenerative medicine solutions are a critical part of our visionary product offering and product development strategy. Tiger’s product portfolio consists of silicone breast implants, tissue expanders as well as state-of-the-art autologous and allogeneic adipose products and fat transfer technologies.

For more information, please visit sientra.com and tigerbiosciences.com.

Tiger Aesthetics media contact:

Eddie Carden

eddie.carden@sientra.com

About Mission Plasticos

Mission Plasticos is a 501-c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing reconstructive surgery to those in need, training local medical professionals, and supporting ongoing research focused on improving standards of care. Our board-certified volunteer surgeons and medical teams provide breast reconstruction surgery for post-mastectomy women, burn contracture surgery, and other reconstructive surgical care at no cost to patients. Since launching 25 years ago, Mission Plasticos has completed more than 100 missions in 17 countries, trained over 5,000 doctors, and treated over 16,000 patients.

Part of Mission Plasticos’ broader Reshaping Lives America program, the Reshaping Lives: Full Circle breast reconstruction program is based on the success of Mission Plasticos’ global work over the last 25 years and their pioneering domestic work in California since 2016.

For more information, visit missionplasticos.org.

Mission Plasticos media contact:

Nicky Diaz

n.diaz@togorun.com

630-253-2559