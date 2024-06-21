BCGA’s Girls Got Game Launches Free Gaming Program for Girls of Color
Summer and Fall After-School Programs Kicking Off in June with the LA Sparks and Boys & Girls Club Collaboration
We are thrilled to join the Black Collegiate Gaming Association for the Girls Got Game initiative. This community partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower and inspire young girls.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girls Got Game, a program started by Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) aimed at empowering gaming environments for middle school and high school-aged girls of color, is excited to announce the launch of its free Summer and Fall program set to initiate Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles. This program is specifically designed to bridge Black students and young women of color to an industry soon to be worth $321 billion by 2026 (as projected by PricewaterhouseCoopers), providing them with unique opportunities to excel in gaming, esports, and beyond. The Girls Got Game program will initiate this Summer in collaboration with the Los Angeles Sparks and the Boy & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles. The program will also expand to Miami, Atlanta, and New Orleans this Fall.
Los Angeles Girls in middle and high school, whether avid gamers or just interested in the sport, will have a full schedule of activities and discussion groups while connecting with some of the biggest basketball names and gamers, made possible by BCGA U.S. partners Los Angeles Sparks, Bennett Thrasher and Logitech.
The program will build and encourage the following:
• Empower Girls: Encourage girls to stay in school, go to college, and earn scholarships by playing the games they love.
• Success Metrics: Measure the success of the programs based on metrics defined and approved by corporate partners.
• Skill Development: Increase the creative, critical thinking, and motor skills of the students.
• Industry Preparation: Teach girls how to secure jobs in the gaming and esports industry.
• Higher Education: Increase college enrollment rates (2 & 4-year programs).
• Community Impact: Reduce truancy and crime rates.
“We’re excited for Girls Got Game and expanding connections to help young girls of color reach their gaming potential,” stated Keshia Walker, BCGA & Girls Got Game Founder and Chairwoman. “According to statistics, the gaming industry is experiencing significant growth among middle and high school students. With increased accessibility, education, and popularity in esports, our Girls Got Game programs can help expose future groundbreakers.”
Natalie White, VP Community Relations for the Los Angeles Sparks, stated: "We are thrilled to join the Black Collegiate Gaming Association for the Girls Got Game initiative. This community partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower and inspire young girls. By introducing black and brown girls at the Boys and Girls Club to the gaming industry, we are not only broadening their horizons but also fostering a new generation of leaders in tech and gaming. We believe in the power of representation and opportunity, and we are proud to support this impactful program."
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible partners from the Los Angeles Sparks and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association for their support in providing an esports program curriculum for our girls,” stated Alejandra Liera, Site Director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles- Challengers Club. “Their commitment to empowering young women in the gaming community is inspiring and instrumental in fostering a more inclusive and diverse future in esports. Together, we are making a significant impact, and we couldn't be more grateful for your dedication and partnership."
For youth registration, get more information, or learn how to get involved on the partnership level to create more opportunities, please visit www.girlsgotgameusa.org
Social media hashtags, include #GirlsGotGame, #BCGA, #G3 #WGG.
ABOUT GIRLS GOT GAME
The Black Collegiate Gaming Association Foundation (BCGAF) is a 501c3 organization founded in 2020 to provide education, access, and career opportunities in the gaming and esports industry to both Black students and young women of color. BCGAF properties include Girls Got Game for middle & high school-aged youth girls of color, featuring summer and afterschool programming, and Women Got Game for select high school and college students, offering virtual and on-campus curriculums, inter-collegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and professional development opportunities for post-graduation. Both programs provide team building, leadership training, networking events, scholarships, mentorships, as well as on-campus esports and gaming labs. BCGA has provided hardware, software, and accessories aided to build and maintain successful esports gaming labs at each of the 17 HBCU charter member Institutions.
Trailblazer Keshia Walker launched BCGA in May of 2020 after more than 20 years of running a successful experiential marketing firm. She made history being the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports. A two-time honors graduate of Florida A&M University, her goal is to diversify the corporate gaming and tech industry.
For more information about BCGA and its mission, please visit https://bcgausa.org/.
Girls Got Game Summer and Fall 2024 Locations:
• Los Angeles, CA: In partnership with the LA Sparks and Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles.
• Miami, FL: In partnership with Florida Memorial University and ADT Security.
• Atlanta, GA: In partnership with Pharaoh's Conclave.
• New Orleans, LA: In partnership with the New Orleans Pelicans & Independent Gaming League Foundation.
