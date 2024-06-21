Examining the DEI Journey of Accounting Professionals

“The DEI Journey of Accounting Professionals: A Research Study & Analysis” is a free webinar on July 16, 2024, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET). Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, founder of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC and the Center for Accounting Transformation The Center for Accounting Transformation was proud to work with and have the support of the following organizations:

A free research study & analysis webinar aims to propel industry diversity & belonging initiatives.

"By coming together to share knowledge and best practices, we can create a future where every accounting professional has the opportunity to thrive." ” — Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking effort to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) within the accounting profession, the highly anticipated free webinar "The DEI Journey of Accounting Professionals: A Research Study & Analysis" is set to take place on July 16, 2024, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET). This event will gather leading experts, industry professionals, and researchers to discuss pivotal findings and strategies to foster a more inclusive accounting landscape.

Recent studies highlight the urgent need for DEIB initiatives in accounting. According to a report by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), only 2% of CPAs in the United States are Black, and just 23% of CPA firms have a formal DEI initiative. This webinar aims to address these disparities by providing a platform for sharing research, strategies, and success stories that can drive meaningful change.

Featured panelists include:

--Jina Etienne, CPA, CGMA, CDE; Founder & Principal Consultant, Etienne Consulting

--Mary Bennett, MBA, CIA, CEC; CEO, MLBennett Consulting LLC

--Stephani Mason, CPA, Ph.D.; Associate Professor, School of Accountancy & MIS, DePaul Driehaus College of Business & Kellstadt Graduate School of Business

--Claire Costin, CPA, Ph.D.; Assistant Professor, University of Portland

In addition to learning more about the DEI research findings, participants will be able to identify resources to assist in meeting their organization's DEI objectives and best practices for increasing employee trust and belonging within their organizations. Plus, attendees will learn the importance of better framing DEI programs to help improve recruiting and retention as well as what action steps can be taken to implement better business practices.

The webinar will be hosted by Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, the founder and managing director of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies, LLC, and the founder and inspiration architect of the Center for Accounting Transformation. The research, sponsored by MLBennett Consulting, and supported by numerous accounting organizations, examines where individuals and organizations within the profession are in their journey toward a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment, as well as what resources would be the most useful and efficacious in assisting the profession move forward in meeting DEIB objectives.

"This research is a vital step in our ongoing journey toward a more equitable and inclusive profession," said Shimamoto "By coming together to share knowledge and best practices, we can create a future where every accounting professional has the opportunity to thrive."

Registration for the free webinar is now open.

