Humboldt Sponsors Support 2024 Exceptional Rodeo at Redwood Acres Fair This Sunday

2024 Exceptional Rodeo

Humboldt Sponsors is pleased to announce it will sponsor the 2024 Exceptional Rodeo, in partnership with Redwood Acres Fair and the Humboldt Beef Ambassadors. This popular event is set for Sunday, June 23, 2024 and is open to all ages and disabilities.

Kim Cobine, president of Humboldt Sponsors, encourages the public to attend this much-anticipated annual event, stating, ” We look forward to this event every year. We hope you’ll come and help us show support for the exceptional cowboys and cowgirls as they enjoy an action-packed day of western fun.”

Free fair gate admission will be provided for all participants and one companion. The fun begins at 11:00 a.m., with carnival rides, a hayride to the arena area, then a complimentary lunch at noon. Afterward, a variety of Exceptional Rodeo games and activities will be available, supervised by the Humboldt Beef Ambassadors. There will be prizes for all participants.

For more information, or to register by phone, please call Jamie at (707) 445-3037, or email her at [email protected]. Late sign-ups will be accepted at the event.

Humboldt Sponsors is a local non-profit, charitable organization dedicated solely to raising funds to benefit Humboldt County youth. Each year in April, the organization awards grant funds to youth-related programs in the county through an annual application and selection process. This year, Humboldt Sponsors distributed a total of $104,060, among 66 individual grants, bringing the overall grant funding awarded since 1971 to $2,939,000.

These individual grants support many diverse youth activities and programs in Humboldt County, such as scholarships and camperships for recreational and cultural enrichment activities, youth leadership projects, the purchase of learning and play materials, as well as assisting youth-oriented programs that provide basic needs.

To learn more about Humboldt Sponsors and to find out how you can become a member, go to www.humboldtsponsors.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.