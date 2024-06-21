Ditch School ‘Revolutionizes Education with an Innovative Hybrid Model of Unschooling and Early College’

This is a press release from the Ditch School:

[Recently, Ditch School proudly announced] the launch of its pioneering educational model designed to transform the way middle and high school students learn. Combining the freedom of unschooling with the rigor of early college, Ditch School offers a dynamic hybrid approach that empowers students to take control of their education and pursue their passions in a supportive, flexible environment.

About Ditch School

Ditch School is more than just an alternative to traditional schooling; it is a movement towards personalized education. Our model allows students to customize their learning experiences, combining self-directed exploration with rigorous but meaningful academic opportunities. By guiding students through unschooling principles and early college coursework, we prepare them for both higher education and real-world success.

Key Features of Ditch School:

Unschooling Framework: Students are encouraged to follow their interests and curiosities, engaging in projects and activities that inspire them. This approach nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and a love for lifelong learning while allowing for the agency and independence adolescents crave and deserve.. Early College Integration: Partnering with local colleges and CCC, CSU, and UC online offerings, Ditch School enables students to earn college credits while unschooling high school. This allows them to accelerate their academic progress, make up for missing credit, and complete prerequisites for their future major. Flexible Learning Environment: Our hybrid model combines online resources, in-person workshops, and community-based learning experiences, including internships and employment. This flexibility ensures that education is not confined to the classroom, allowing students to learn anywhere, anytime. Students are encouraged to participate in lifelong practices such as music, dance, art, filmmaking, fitness and athletics, gardening, cooking, nature exploration, yoga and meditation, reading, creative writing, animal care, building, foraging, activism . . . there is no limit. Ditchers also have the opportunity to start their own businesses. Personalized Mentorship: Each student is a member of a dedicated team that includes an educator mentor, their parent(s), a community professional or any other stakeholder. With the student at the helm, the team provides guidance, support, and resources tailored to the learner’s unique goals and interests. Mentors help students develop personalized learning plans and navigate their educational and life journey. Community and Collaboration: At Ditch School, we believe in the power of community. Students collaborate on projects, participate in authentic and relevant group discussions, and attend events that foster a sense of belonging and mutual support. Many Ditchers also hold positions of leadership and employment in the community.

A Word from Our Founder

“We created Ditch School to break free from the one-size-fits-all approach of traditional education,” said Jessica Jacobs, Founder of Ditch School. “Our model allows students to discover their passions, develop critical skills, and get a head start on their college education. We believe that by giving students the freedom to learn in ways that resonate with them, we can cultivate a generation of innovative thinkers and problem-solvers.”

Join the Ditch School Community

Ditch School is currently enrolling students for the upcoming academic year for our on-site Arcata location. We invite parents and students to attend our information sessions to learn more about our program. Join us at the Arcata Playhouse on Monday, June 17 and Monday, August 18 at 6PM for an in-person info session. A zoom info session will be held Thursday, July 11 at 6PM PST. Please register in advance for the link. For more information, visit our website at ditchschool.org or contact us at [email protected].

About Ditch School and its Success

Ditch School is an innovative educational institution dedicated to providing a personalized and flexible learning experience for middle and high school aged students. By blending unschooling principles with early college opportunities, we empower students to take charge of their education and prepare for a successful future. Please check out ditchschool.org to learn about our unmatched college admit success, justice reform and innocence work, and student created small businesses. Ditch School and Dare to Innovate and Transcend Cultural Hegemony!