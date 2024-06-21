Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Panhandle Wildfire

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency due to a wildfire that started in Box Butte County and spread into Merrill County earlier this week.

 

Approximately 10,000 acres were scorched. The fire was made worse by a combination of high temperatures, high winds, low humidity, and dry conditions that resulted in a fast-moving blaze that damaged public and private property and caused health dangers.

 

The proclamation allows for use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund to help pay for recovery efforts beyond the scope of what local governments can handle.

 

