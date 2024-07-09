Submit Release
RGF® Environmental Group Introduces HALO Connect™ Innovative Power Module

Series II Kit with REME HALO®Zero

HALO Connect™

— Paul Siegl, National Account Manager
— Paul Siegl, National Account Manager
PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leader in indoor air quality and manufacturing, introduces the HALO Connect™. This innovative power module features a unique plug-and-play design, streamlining the installation of any Air Purification Series Kit. The built-in Countdown Timer enhances precision, providing visible indication for UV lamp, HALO LED®, and REME HALO®Zero Cell replacements.

RGF’s Air Purification Series Kits include two BLU QR® UV Stick Lights and HALO Connect™ power module. The BLU QR® UV Stick Lights maximize the air conditioning system's performance by improving system efficiency, reducing maintenance and increasing indoor air quality. The comprehensive Air Purification Series II Kits also include either a HALO LED® or REME HALO®Zero, effectively reducing bacteria, viruses, odor, mold, allergens and dust throughout the conditioned space.

“We’ve created a product for the contractor to optimize the sales and installation process of our best products.” said Paul Siegl, National Account Manager.

HALO Connect™ is manufactured at RGF’s vertically integrated, environmentally friendly ISO 9001:2015 certified facility and it is available through RGF’s existing HVAC distribution channels.

