RGF® Environmental Group Introduces HALO Connect™ Innovative Power Module

Series II Kit with REME HALO®Zero HALO Connect™

PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, USA, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RGF Environmental Group, Inc., a leader in indoor air quality and manufacturing, introduces the HALO Connect™. This innovative power module features a unique plug-and-play design, streamlining the installation of any Air Purification Series Kit. The built-in Countdown Timer enhances precision, providing visible indication for UV lamp, HALO LED® , and REME HALO®Zero Cell replacements.RGF’s Air Purification Series Kits include two BLU QRUV Stick Lights and HALO Connect™ power module. The BLU QRUV Stick Lights maximize the air conditioning system's performance by improving system efficiency, reducing maintenance and increasing indoor air quality. The comprehensive Air Purification Series II Kits also include either a HALO LEDor REME HALOZero, effectively reducing bacteria, viruses, odor, mold, allergens and dust throughout the conditioned space.“We’ve created a product for the contractor to optimize the sales and installation process of our best products.” said Paul Siegl, National Account Manager.HALO Connect™ is manufactured at RGF’s vertically integrated, environmentally friendly ISO 9001:2015 certified facility and it is available through RGF’s existing HVAC distribution channels.