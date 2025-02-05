RGF® Environmental Group Highlights PHI-Cell® Technology as a Critical Solution Amid Current Bird Flu Outbreak

RGF's REME ATS with PHI-Cell® Technology

Implementing PHI technology in poultry operations offers an additional layer of protection against the spread of avian influenza,” — Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science and Technology at RGF®

PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ongoing avian influenza outbreak has disrupted the poultry industry, leading to egg shortages and rising costs, as reported by national media. In response, RGF® Environmental Group , Inc. underscores the effectiveness of its Photohydroionization(PHI-Cell) technology in addressing biosecurity challenges posed by this highly contagious virus.The current outbreak has led to the culling of millions of birds, driving egg prices to record highs and creating significant operational hurdles for poultry producers. Avian influenza, particularly the H5N1 strain, poses a dual threat to both poultry populations and human health, necessitating advanced solutions to mitigate its spread.PHI-CellTechnology: A Proven Shield Against PathogensRGF's Advanced Oxidation technology, validated through independent research, generates low levels of airborne hydrogen peroxide from ambient moisture to target and reduce pathogenic microorganisms, including viruses. A study conducted by Kansas State University's College of Veterinary Medicine demonstrated the inactivation of H5N8—a surrogate for the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus—achieving over a 4-log reduction in viral titers on surfaces within eight hours."Implementing PHI technology in poultry operations offers an additional layer of protection against the spread of avian influenza," said Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science and Technology at RGF. "By reducing environmental contamination, we can help safeguard both animal and human health during this critical time."Enhanced Biosecurity for Poultry OperationsPHI-Celltechnology can integrate seamlessly into existing biosecurity protocols with easy to install, wall mounted systems like the REME® ATS , offering continuous, proactive reduction of airborne and surface pathogens in poultry processing and egg production environments. This added layer of defense can help curb the spread of avian influenza, protecting supply chains and reducing economic losses.For further information on RGF’s PHI technology and its applications in food safety, please contact: Christopher Portalatin at cportalatin@rgf.com.Bieker, J. (n.d.). Photohydroionization inactivation of avian influenza. College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University.About RGFEnvironmental Group, Inc.RGFmanufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 40+ year history of providing effective solutions that improve air, water, and food quality without the use of chemicals. RGFis an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGFHeadquarters span 10 acres, with 220,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, R&D, and office facilities. RGFcontinues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.