RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. Donates HEPA Air Filtration Systems to Inlet Grove Community High School

PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc ., a leader in innovative environmental solutions, has generously donated Microcon3000 HEPA air filtration systems to Inlet Grove Community High School, an A-rated school serving students in a challenging neighborhood. This contribution aims to significantly improve air quality in classrooms, enhancing the overall learning environment for students and staff.“When we heard about the great work Dr. Banks and Principal Lopez were doing at Inlet Grove High School, we knew it’d be an excellent opportunity for RGFto support,” said Tony Julian, Vice President of Business Development at RGF. “We hope the HEPA air purifiers donated will provide clean air in classrooms for years to come.”The Microcon3000 is a state-of-the-art, portable 3-stage HEPA air filtration system designed to remove harmful airborne particulates, including mold spores, dust, pet dander, pollen, and volatile organic compounds. This unit is ideal for spaces where superior air quality is essential.Inlet Grove Community High School, while excelling academically with career academies and dual enrollment opportunities, faces significant facility challenges. The school remains a beacon of hope and opportunity for students who attend by choice, many of whom graduate ready to enter the workforce or continue their education at the college level.“The generous gift from RGFEnvironmental Group will greatly improve our learning environment, making it more pleasant and conducive to education,” said Principal Francisco Lopez. “We have already heard from teachers and students how much they are looking forward to having cleaner classrooms – free of dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria. It brings comfort knowing these air purifiers will reduce the risk of illness, leading to more happy and healthy days on campus for all.”This initiative was made possible through a collaborative effort with Nancy Bourne, head of Frisbie Group ’s academic initiatives. Frisbie Group, a private real estate investment firm based in Palm Beach, is committed to advancing education through its 21st-century academic initiative. Nancy Bourne leads these efforts, exploring ways in which the firm can contribute to enhancing education in Palm Beach County.Through partnerships like this, RGFEnvironmental Group is helping build a cleaner, brighter future for students at Inlet Grove Community High School, across Palm Beach County, and beyond.About RGFEnvironmental Group, Inc.RGFmanufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 40+ year history of providing effective solutions that improve air, water, and food quality without the use of chemicals. RGFis an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGFHeadquarters span 10 acres, with 220,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, R&D, and office facilities. RGFcontinues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market.

