Angela Solland Promoted to Vice President of Communications at RGF® Environmental Group, Inc

PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc ., a leading American manufacturer of environmental solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Angela Solland to Vice President of Communications. In this expanded role, Angela will manage a wide range of critical functions, including leading the company’s new national television advertising campaign , overseeing communications with RGF’s sales office in Asia, and coordinating various marketing and communication initiatives.Angela will work closely with Sharon Rinehimer, Executive Vice President and Legal Counsel, who will provide ongoing guidance on international communications and marketing. Together, they will soon travel to RGF’s sales office in Asia to strengthen operational alignment and foster continued growth in the Asian market.Given RGF's unprecedented growth, Sharon will focus her efforts on contracts and intellectual property management, including patents, trademarks, and copyrights, to support the company’s surge in sales and expansion of new product development. In addition, Sharon will oversee critical legal and administrative matters, among other high-priority tasks. As a key member of the executive team, her leadership will be essential in navigating RGF's continued success and ensuring the company's operations run smoothly during this exciting period of expansion."I am excited to collaborate with Angela as she takes on this expanded role, particularly in overseeing communications with our sales office in Asia. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow globally, and I look forward to providing guidance as we strengthen our operations." — Sharon Rinehimer, Executive Vice President and Legal Counsel of RGFEnvironmental Group.Since joining RGFin 2013 as a Marketing Associate, Angela has played a key role in numerous facets of the company’s marketing and public relations efforts. Her responsibilities have included managing media relations, creating and executing advertising campaigns, overseeing corporate events and tradeshows, and developing engaging content across various platforms. Her extensive experience in brand management, event planning, and external communications has prepared her to take on the increased responsibilities of her new role."Angela has been an integral part of RGF’s communications and marketing efforts for over a decade," said Ron Fink, Founder and CEO of RGFEnvironmental Group. "Her dedication, creativity, and deep understanding of the company’s mission makes her well-suited for this expanded role."Angela’s promotion is part of RGF’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its communications strategy, both nationally and internationally, while maintaining its position as a trusted American manufacturer with over 5 million systems installed worldwide.About RGFEnvironmental Group, Inc.RGFmanufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 40+ year history of providing effective solutions that improve air, water, and food quality without the use of chemicals. RGFis an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGFHeadquarters span 10 acres, with 220,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, R&D, and office facilities. RGFcontinues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market.

