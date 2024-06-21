Submit Release
News Search

There were 281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,895 in the last 365 days.

Objective Standard of Causation Applies in Medical Product Liability Cases—S.C.

A plaintiff suing a medical device or prescription drug manufacturer for product liability may establish causation between the injury and a failure to warn, under the learned intermediary doctrine, by showing that a stronger risk admonition would have been communicated by the physician to the patient and an objectively reasonable person would then have declined the treatment, the California Supreme Court held yesterday.

You just read:

Objective Standard of Causation Applies in Medical Product Liability Cases—S.C.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more