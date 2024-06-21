A plaintiff suing a medical device or prescription drug manufacturer for product liability may establish causation between the injury and a failure to warn, under the learned intermediary doctrine, by showing that a stronger risk admonition would have been communicated by the physician to the patient and an objectively reasonable person would then have declined the treatment, the California Supreme Court held yesterday.
You just read:
Objective Standard of Causation Applies in Medical Product Liability Cases—S.C.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.